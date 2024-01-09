Bengaluru CEO arrested for killing her 4-yr-old son in Goa

Panaji, Jan 9 Goa Police have arrested a 39-year-old CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI company for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son at a service apartment in the coastal state.

She was arrested on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Vishwesh Karpe said the accused woman was identified as Suchana Seth, 39, from Bengaluru.

“She had checked into a service apartment in Candolim- north Goa on Sunday morning with her son and left for Bengaluru on Monday morning after committing crime in the room.

"She was arrested in Karnataka. We have taken transit remand of her and are expected to reach Goa by tonight,” Karpe told IANS, adding that the Goa Police team is in Karnataka.

Sources informed that the woman fled in a cab allegedly with her son’s body stuffed in a bag.

According to the police, ‘estranged relationship’ with her husband is one of the reasons behind the motive of murder.

Police said that the incident came to light after house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor