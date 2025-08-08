Bengaluru: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide; Police Investigate Possible Link to Japanese Web Series ‘Death Note’

Bengaluru Suicide News: A Class 7 student died by suicide in the CK Acchukattu area on the night of August 3. Preliminary findings suggest a possible link to the Japanese web series Death Note. Police reportedly said the boy was a regular viewer of the series and had drawn one of its characters in his room. Investigators are examining whether the show may have influenced his actions. His parents told police he had no known issues at school or home. The exact reason for his suicide remains unclear. Police have seized his mobile phone for forensic analysis.

Death Note follows a high school student who discovers a supernatural notebook that allows the user to kill anyone by writing their name in it. The story depicts his attempt to use it to eliminate criminals and create a crime-free world while evading a police task force.

In a separate incident in Delhi, the body of a 10-year-old boy was found hanging from an iron pipe at his home in Ambika Vihar Colony on August 3. Delhi Police said the child was addicted to mobile gaming.

A mobile phone recovered from the spot showed he had been online for 10 to 11 hours on the day of his death, including seven hours of gaming and four hours on YouTube. His father told police that on July 31, heavy rain kept the boy from going to school. Both parents left for work in the morning. When they returned in the evening, they found him hanging from the pipe with a dupatta.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252