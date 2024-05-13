Bengaluru Court Grants Bail to HD Revanna in Mysuru Kidnapping Case

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna was granted bail by a local court in a kidnapping case. His son, Prajwal Revanna, is an accused in the Karnataka sex scandal case linked to leaked obscene videos.HD Revanna was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 4, and was under its custody for three days. The local court ordered the JD(S) leader to give a bail bond of ₹ 5 lakh.He is the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He allegedly played a part in the kidnapping of a sex assault survivor involving his son Prajwal Revanna.

The case stems from a complaint filed by the woman's son, alleging that his mother was sexually abused by Revanna's son and JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. The SIT has also obtained custody of Babanna.The woman was allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal. Explicit videos purportedly showing Prajwal engaging in sexual abuse had surfaced on social media, prompting the state government to form the SIT on April 28 following a letter from the Karnataka State Commission for Women to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Prajwal, 33, who contested the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency as the NDA candidate, reportedly left the country on April 27, a day after the elections, and failed to appear before the SIT despite summons. Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against the MP, who faces charges of sexual abuse.



