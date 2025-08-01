Bengaluru Crime: 13-Year-Old Boy’s Remains Found In Remote After Kidnapping and Ransom Demand

In a deeply disturbing incident, remains of a 13-year-old boy, identified as Nishchith, were discovered within the Hulimavu police station limits. According to reports, Nishchith, a student at Christ School, went missing on July 30, Wednesday, while returning home from his tuition class, according to a report by NDTV. He had set out from home at around 5 pm but did not return, following which his worried father reached out to the tuition teacher, only to learn that his son had already left after finishing class. During a desperate search, the family found Nishchith's bicycle abandoned near a park — heightening their concerns and prompting them to approach the police.

As cops began their investigation, the family received a phone call from the kidnappers, demanding a ransom of ₹5 lakh, the report said. While the family tried to gather the money, the police intensified efforts to find the boy and his captors.However, events took a grim turn on Thursday evening when a local herder stumbled upon charred human remains in a remote area along Bannerghatta-Kaggalipura Road. Police soon confirmed the body was Nishchith’s. The discovery prompted visits to the crime scene from senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Superintendent of Police for Bengaluru Rural.Investigators suspect that the perpetrators may have killed Nishchith after discovering that police have been involved. In response, the police have assembled a special team and are combing through surveillance footage to track down those responsible.