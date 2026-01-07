Bengaluru Crime: Laptop Theft Racket Targeting Techies Bust By Police, 2 Arrested

In significant breakthrough police have busted a laptop theft racket in the Electronic City area and arrested two people who allegedly stole dozens of laptops from Paying Guest accommodation across the city. During this operation police, recovered 48 laptops valued at Rs 40 lakh, mostly belonged to tech professionals. According to NDTV reports the complaint was lodged last month by residents of a PG in the Doddathoguru area. The complainants reported that three laptops were stolen overnight after thieves entered the PG through an unlocked door.

Following a series of similar theft reports, police traced the stolen goods to Tamil Nadu, arresting a suspect from Kallakurichi district on December 11. His accomplice was later apprehended in Attibele, near Bengaluru. According to police, the accused specifically targeted PGs and shared accommodations housing tech professionals, exploiting the common practice of leaving laptops unsecured. They allegedly sold the stolen laptops in Tamil Nadu and to contacts in Bengaluru. The raids on their residences and the locations of sold items resulted in the recovery of numerous laptops and the resolution of 10 pending theft cases – nine in Electronic City and one within Bandepalya police limits.

Authorities are tracing the owners of the remaining devices. Police urge tech professionals and PG operators to secure rooms and avoid leaving electronics unattended.