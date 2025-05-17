Bengaluru Crime: Man Allegedly Rams Car Into Techie for Refusing Him to Give Cigarette, Arrested

A 29-year-old software engineer lost his life after a man allegedly rammed his car into the victim's motorcycle following a dispute over a cigarette. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Bengaluru's Vasanthapura Cross on Kanakapura Road. The accused has been arrested by the police after reviewing CCTV footage.

As per the latestly 's reports The deceased, identified as H.N. Sanjay, a resident of Vajarahalli, had stepped out with his friend, Chetan Pujamath, for a cigarette break. While the two were smoking by the roadside, the accused, 31-year-old Prateek who works as a manager at a private company and resides in Rajarajeshwari Nagar—arrived at the spot in his car. He asked Sanjay to fetch him a cigarette from a roadside vendor while he remained seated inside the vehicle.

When Sanjay refused and rebuked Prateek for his laziness, a heated argument ensued. Locals intervened, defusing the situation temporarily. Prateek then drove off, parked nearby, and allegedly waited for the two men to leave. As Sanjay and Chetan were returning to their office on a motorcycle, Prateek allegedly rammed his car into them from behind. Sanjay suffered a severe head injury after being thrown onto the pavement and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday. Chetan, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized.

According to police, Prateek was reportedly intoxicated and returning home from a party with his wife at the time of the incident. CCTV footage of the attack has been secured, and a case of murder has been registered by the Subramanyapura police. An investigation is underway.