Bengaluru demolition row: Karnataka HC takes up PIL, state govt to file objections

Bengaluru, Jan 7 The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday has taken up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the demolition of residential structures near Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru that were built on government land.

The petitioners, Jabia Tabassum and others, whose houses were demolished, claimed that around 3,000 people had been residing in the area for nearly 28 years and were rendered homeless following the demolition carried out by the Congress-led government in Wasim Layout and Fakir Layout.

The PIL seeks rehabilitation and compensation for the affected residents.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty objected to the claims made in the PIL, stating that the assertion that people had been living in the area for 28 years was false.

He submitted that the government would produce satellite images of each illegally constructed house before the court.

He further argued that the Supreme Court's verdict relating to rehabilitation would not apply in this case. He told the court that temporary arrangements had been made for the displaced residents and that the government was providing food and medical facilities. He also sought one week to file detailed objections.

It was further submitted that the demolished area falls within the catchment area of a lake and is therefore unsuitable for residential purposes. In this context, the demolition was carried out as the residents were allegedly living there illegally.

The court recorded the submissions and posted the matter for further hearing on January 22.

Meanwhile, authorities have continued verification of documents submitted by residents whose houses were demolished.

Affected residents have been called for document verification, which is being conducted with the involvement of the jurisdictional Yalahanka Police.

Two teams, each comprising five members, have been formed to carry out the verification process.

The BJP has alleged that the Congress-led government intends to allot houses to Bangladeshis and has warned that it will launch a legal battle and stage protests if houses are allotted to encroachers.

The Karnataka BJP on Monday staged a large-scale protest at Kogilu Cross in Bengaluru, condemning the Congress-led government's move to rehabilitate encroachers on government land after the All India Congress Committee's intervention.

The BJP leaders asserted that the land belongs to Kannadigas and declared that they would not allow it to be handed over to Bangladeshis.

The leaders held placards questioning whether houses were not available for local people and how they could be allotted to alleged illegal migrants. The posters also accused the Congress-led government of pursuing appeasement politics.

Addressing the protesters, Ashoka warned that even a single house being given to people from Bangladesh at Kogilu Cross would set a dangerous precedent. He said that land belonging to Kannadigas would not be allowed to be handed over to Bangladeshi nationals under any circumstances.

Citing government records, Ashoka said that nearly 36 lakh poor people in Karnataka had applied for houses and residential sites.

"No houses have been provided to them. When they approach the Housing Board, they are asked to come back the next day," he alleged.

