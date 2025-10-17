Bengaluru: Engineering Student Sexually Assaulted on Campus ; Accused Arrested

A case of assault has been registered in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru area where a engineering student was allegedly raped inside a men's toilet. This incident took place in an campus of private engineering college on October 10. On Wednesday accused has been taken into custody. Victim filed a complaint, days after the incident on October 15, 2025.

According to NDTV report, survivor is a seventh-semester student, while the accused is a sixth-semester student. Case has been registered under relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 64. As per the victim, accused tried to kiss her forcibly, she somehow escaped but accused reportedly dragged her into the men's washroom. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

According to the FIR, Gowda locked the washroom door and took the woman's phone, NDTV reported. The FIR further stated that Gowda allegedly called the woman after she returned home and asked if she needed a pill. survivor confided in two friends before reporting the incident to the police five days later. Gowda was subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody.

College management informed police that there were no CCTV cameras on the sixth floor. The incident ignited a political controversy, with the BJP criticizing the ruling Congress government. R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, claimed that law and order in the state had deteriorated.