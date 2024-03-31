Bengaluru Extends Deadline to Install Water Aerators till April 7, Details Inside

Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has extended the deadline to install water aerators. This deadline is extended till April 7. These water aerators will help to reduce the wastage are made mandatory in commercial establishments and large communities where the water is used by the large section of people. Earlier, BWSSB mandated aerators to be installed at all locations by March 31, warning of a ₹5,000 fine for non-compliance. These water aerators aim to reduce water wastage by 60% with minimal usage.

BWSSB also imposed restrictions on using potable water for washing cars, construction, gardening, and in fountains/swimming pools. Recently, 22 Bengaluru families were fined ₹5,000 each for using Cauvery water for non-essential purposes during the water shortage, totaling ₹1.1 lakh in fines. BWSSB took action based on social media complaints of people misusing drinking water.

