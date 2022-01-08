Bengaluru: Four people dead in road accident

At least four people, including two women, died in a collision between a truck and car on the Nice road near Purvankara Apartment in Bengaluru on Friday, police informed.

Due to overspeeding which created chain accidents resulting in two more cars getting damaged and also 3-4 container vehicles got damaged.

"A major fatal accident occurred on Nice Road near Purvankara Apartment in Bengaluru wherein a truck collided with vehicles," Kuldeep Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic West said.

"All four people including two women and two men have died in this accident. The case is being registered and investigation is undertaken," police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

