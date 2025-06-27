Bengaluru: Gang of 6 attacks businessman, robs Rs 2 crore cash

Bengaluru, June 27 An incident of robbery has been reported from the Vidyaranyapura police station limits in Bengaluru, where a gang of six assailants attacked a businessman with a knife and robbed him of Rs 2 crore in cash.

The incident occurred on June 25 but has come to light recently. Police have detained two suspects in connection with the case and are currently questioning them.

Sriharsha V., a 33-year-old businessman from Kengeri New Town, has filed a police complaint regarding the matter.

According to the FIR, Sriharsha ran a private company and was planning to start a cold-pressed oil industry. He had raised Rs 2 crore for the investment through his savings and loans from friends.

As the machinery required for the industry was available in Germany, he intended to convert the cash into USDT (a cryptocurrency). To facilitate this, he approached his friends for help. One of them introduced him to an individual, Benjamin Harsha.

Benjamin assured Sriharsha that he could help and asked him to bring the Rs 2 crore in cash to MS Palya Circle in Vidyaranyapura on June 25.

Sriharsha arrived at the location with the cash and was accompanied by two of his friends at around 3 p.m. Benjamin and his associates led them to a shop and began counting the money using machines.

At around 4.30 p.m., a gang of six to seven men barged into the shop and threatened Sriharsha and the others, demanding the money. When they resisted, two of the assailants pulled out knives and threatened to kill them if the money was not handed over.

The gang snatched their mobile phones and stuffed the Rs 2 crore cash into a gunny bag.

They warned the victims not to report the incident to the police, threatening dire consequences. The gang then locked Sriharsha, Benjamin, and others inside the shop before fleeing the scene.

The complainant and others managed to get out by opening the shop's shutters. Shortly after that, Benjamin and two of his associates fled the scene, according to the FIR.

Police have since registered a case, detained Benjamin and another individual, and questioning them. Sriharsha has told police that he saw the faces of the attackers and would be able to identify them.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor