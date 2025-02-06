Bengaluru gears up for Aero India 2025

Bengaluru, Feb 6 The Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, is all set to host Asia's premier aerospace and defence exhibition, the prestigious Aero India 2025 between February 10-14.

The breathtaking event showcasing aerial performances and aviation technology will be held at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

The international event is organised by the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Department of Space. The authorities are making all-out efforts for the spectacular event.

Aero India attracts participants from around the world. Aero India 2025 is the ultimate international meeting ground for the aerospace sector, fostering innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange among professionals globally. This event serves as a premier platform for industry leaders to connect and shape the future of aerospace.

The show is a key platform for business exchanges, product showcases, and forging strategic partnerships. It's where the next generation of aerospace innovation takes form, making it essential for businesses looking to influence the industry's trajectory.

Defence manufacturers, defence investors, innovators, Indian defence industries, MSMEs/Startups, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), foreign investors, fabricators, joint ventures, academia, military suppliers, space industry suppliers, Research and Development organisations from across the world are taking part in the event.

Outdoor surfaces facilitated at Aero India 2025 are ideal for exhibiting large-scale aerospace equipment and vehicles, providing ample space for dynamic displays and demonstrations that are too big for indoor halls. The static aircraft displays at Aero India 2025 allow exhibitors to showcase their latest aircraft and aviation technologies up close, offering attendees a hands-on experience with cutting-edge aviation models.

The event will be inaugurated at 9.30 a.m. on February 10.

A series of seminars and round table conferences will be organised throughout the event and air shows will be held.

The traffic police have released advisories regarding the diversion of vehicular movement in the region and the flying of any objects and drones are banned.

