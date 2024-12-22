Bengaluru: 'Girlfriend Swapping' Racket Exposed; Two Arrested for Blackmailling Victims With Photos and Videos

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru has apprehended two individuals, Harish and Hemant, for allegedly operating a "girlfriend swapping" racket disguised as private parties. The scheme, referred to as "swingers," involved persuading couples to exchange partners for sexual activities, with women reportedly subjected to coercion and blackmail.

The racket was exposed after a woman lodged a complaint, claiming she was forced to participate in the operation. She alleged that her partner, one of the accused, exploited her trust and compelled her to engage in intimate acts with others. When she resisted, he threatened to release her private photographs.

Investigators found that the accused organised these illicit gatherings via WhatsApp groups, advertising them as social events held on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Explicit photos and videos of women were seized during the investigation, which were allegedly used to blackmail victims into compliance.

Police revealed that the suspects are habitual offenders with a history of exploiting women through similar schemes. "The accused manipulated victims' trust and resorted to threats and blackmail when they resisted," said a senior police official.