Bengaluru Horror: Body Of Unidentified Woman Found Stuffed in Suitcase Near Chandapura Railway Tracks

A shocking incident has come to light where an unidentified woman's body was found stuffed inside the suitcase near Chandrapur rail tracks which is located in outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday. As per the police reports the body showed no signs of injury and the initially reports suggest that the age of the deceased can be around 18-year-old and she was allegedly murder elsewhere and the body was placed in suitcase for disposal in isolated areas.

As per the PTI reports the suitcase containing the stuffed body was likely thrown from a moving train. A passerby spotted the abandoned suitcase and alerted police. "Since no apparent injuries were visible on the body, we suspect that she would have been either strangled or smothered. However, only after postmortem, we would be able to ascertain the exact cause of her death," he added. Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba stated that a murder case has been registered at Suryanagar police station. The investigation has begun into the discovery of a body in a suitcase, likely thrown from a moving train. The suitcase contained no identification or personal belongings. The investigation is ongoing.

In separate incident on march 27 2025 the dead body of a 32-year-old woman, identified as Gauri Khedekar, was found stuffed in a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru. The deceased, Gauri Khedekar, lived with her husband, Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, 36, at a flat in Doddakammanahalli, near Hulimavu. According to a police officer, "The woman’s entire body was found stuffed in the suitcase." The couple hailed from Maharashtra and both worked in private firms in Bengaluru.