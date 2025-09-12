Bengaluru Horror: School Bus With 20 Children Trapped in Pothole, Students Evacuated Safely (Watch Video)

Bengaluru’s pothole menace continues to pose serious risks, especially to school children. On Friday morning, a school bus near Panathur Main Road, within the DCP East traffic jurisdiction, got trapped in a deep pothole, putting around 20 students in danger. Authorities said the children had to be rescued through the bus’s rear exit. Dashcam footage captured the bus slowly tilting into the pothole, surrounded by slush, while passersby rushed to assist. The incident underscores the persistent infrastructure challenges in the city, which authorities admit remain unresolved despite repeated warnings.

The state’s pothole problem has claimed multiple lives recently. Just a day earlier, Madhavi, a 44-year-old woman from Surathkal Kulai, Mangaluru, tragically died after her two-wheeler fell into a pothole on National Highway 66 near Kulur. The woman reportedly slipped under a moving lorry, driven negligently by Mohammed Farooq. She suffered critical injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Officials have cited both the lack of timely repairs by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) personnel and the reckless driving of the lorry as significant factors leading to the accident.

A formal case has been registered with the Mangaluru North Traffic Police under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bangalore Navigation System and Section 198(A) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Notices have been issued to NHAI officials, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Madhavi’s death. The recent school bus incident further highlights the urgency of addressing Bengaluru’s pothole crisis, which continues to endanger daily commuters and students alike. Civic agencies have been urged to implement preventive measures immediately to avoid further tragedies.