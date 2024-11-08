Bengaluru Horror: Yoga Teacher Kidnapped and Buried Alive Escapes Death, Suspects Arrested

A yoga teacher from Bengaluru narrowly escaped death after being kidnapped, assaulted, and buried alive by four hired killers in a forest in Chikkaballapur district. The woman, identified as Archana (35), cleverly used a breathing technique to simulate death. According to a report by India Today, after being left in a shallow pit covered with branches, Archana pretended to be dead. Her abductors, believing she was lifeless, fled the scene with her valuables.

Once the assailants were gone, Archana was able to climb out of the pit and went to a police station to report the incident. The Chikkaballapur district police learned that Archana was targeted due to a suspected relationship with Santosh, a friend of her husband. His wife, Bindu, allegedly plotted her murder, hiring a man named Satheesh Reddy, who had a criminal background. Reddy befriended Archana under the guise of wanting to learn yoga, gained her trust, and orchestrated her abduction. He and three accomplices assaulted her in a car before taking her to the forest. The police have arrested Reddy, Bindu, and three others: Nagendra Reddy, Ramana Reddy, and Ravi. They also recovered the cash and jewelry stolen from Archana.

Also Read: 'Want to tell you the raw data': CJI Chandrachud on 'hiking pendency' in SC

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police, DL Nagesh, stated, "On October 24, we received a complaint from Archana about her kidnapping, assault, and attempted murder. Bindu allegedly hired Satheesh Reddy, who pretended to be a detective. All suspects have been arrested."