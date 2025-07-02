Bengaluru: Infosys Techie Arrested for Secretly Filming Female Colleagues in Office Washroom; Over 30 Obscene Videos Found on His Phone

A techie working with Infosys in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly recording videos of a woman inside the office toilet. According to a NDTV report, the accused identified as Nagesh Swapnil Mali works as a senior associate at Infosys, was caught red-handed by the woman employee on Monday.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the woman said she noticed suspicious activity in the toilet cubicle next to her and discovered Nagesh filming her. She immediately raised an alarm, after which other employees rushed to the spot and caught Mali. His mobile phone was found to contain over 30 explicit videos of different women, including one of the complainant. The video footage, which was later deleted by Human Resources personnel in the woman's presence.

Police sources say this may not be an isolated incident and they are probing whether more women were secretly recorded by Mali. His mobile phone has been sent to a forensic lab to retrieve deleted content and verify if he has done something like this before as well. Mali has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, including charges of voyeurism and breach of privacy.