Bengaluru LPG Cylinder Blast: Multiple People Injured In Wilson Garden Explosion

At least ten people sustained injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded in Chinnayanpalya, near Wilson Garden in Bengaluru, on Friday morning, according to Oneindia. The powerful blast caused the roof and walls of a house’s first floor to collapse, while the shockwaves damaged more than three nearby homes. Officials said the Adugodi police jurisdiction received a distress call at 8:25 am, prompting the immediate dispatch of two fire tenders by 8:26 am. The force of the explosion was so severe that three houses collapsed, trapping several residents inside and prompting urgent rescue operations in the densely populated area.

Several injured in a major cylinder blast in Wilson Garden, Bengaluru, on August 15, 2025, which damaged nearby houses.



📸&📹Allen Egenuse pic.twitter.com/ujM7XnkwBS — Imran khan (@iamIMP_1) August 15, 2025

Also Read: RG Kar victim's parents move Calcutta HC for permission to survey crime scene

Senior police officials and fire safety teams quickly reached the location to assess the situation and assist in rescue efforts. Emergency personnel are working to locate any individuals still trapped beneath the rubble, with local sources confirming that multiple people have been pulled out to safety. The entire area has been cordoned off to ensure public safety as investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Authorities are expected to provide further updates as the inquiry progresses, with early indications pointing to a suspected gas leak as the trigger for the incident.