Bengaluru Man Accused Killing His Girlfriend During Goa Trip, Nabbed in Hubballi

In a shocking case that has come to light where a young man has been accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend in Goa. According to reports, the accused, 22-year-old Sanjay Kevin M, allegedly killed his girlfriend, Roshni Moshe M, with a knife and dumped her body in a forested area. Both Sanjay and Roshni were residents of Bangalore South and had been in a relationship for five years. The couple had reportedly traveled to Goa with the intention of getting married. However, an argument broke out between them, which tragically escalated. In a fit of rage, Sanjay allegedly slit Roshni’s throat and fled the scene.

The incident came to light on the morning of June 17, when Roshni's body was discovered in the forest near Pratap Nagar. During the police investigation, officers recovered her purse from the scene, which contained a bus ticket from Hubballi (Karnataka) to Goa. This vital clue led the police to trace the suspect.

With the help of the Karnataka Police, Sanjay was located and arrested in Hubballi. During interrogation, he confessed to having traveled to Goa with Roshni by bus. He further admitted that the two had a fight during the journey. After getting down at Pilim-Dharbandora, Sanjay lured Roshni into a nearby forest, where he killed her with a knife and then fled. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.