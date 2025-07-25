Bengaluru: Man Arrested for Murder of Pregnant Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly murdering his three-month pregnant wife in their rented home in a residential locality. The incident came to light after neighbors complained of a foul smell emanating from the house. Upon investigation, police discovered the decomposing body of the woman, identified as Sumana. Her husband, Shivam, originally from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, worked as a painter in the city. The couple had been living together in Bengaluru for five months following their marriage, which took place six months ago against their families' wishes.

According to police reports, the couple had been in a relationship for five years before tying the knot. Despite their long-standing bond, their marriage was marred by frequent arguments over petty issues. On Monday night, they reportedly had a heated quarrel, during which Shivam physically assaulted Sumana. After the fight, they went to sleep in separate rooms. The next morning, Shivam attempted to wake her but received no response. Believing she was still angry, he cooked food, ate alone, and left for work without informing anyone or checking further on her condition.

Shivam returned home that evening, consumed alcohol, had dinner, and went to bed again, still unaware of the gravity of the situation. On Wednesday morning, he tried once more to wake Sumana but noticed something was wrong. When he approached her, he found her lying lifeless, with blood oozing from her nose. In panic, Shivam fled the house instead of alerting authorities. It was only after neighbors reported a strong stench that police arrived and discovered Sumana’s decomposed body lying inside the house.

The police immediately launched a manhunt and arrested Shivam on Thursday morning. No external injury marks were found on the victim, but the presence of blood from the nose raised suspicions. A liquor bottle and leftover food were recovered from the scene. The police have sent the body for postmortem to determine the exact cause of death. Preliminary findings suggest the possibility of suffocation or internal injury. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing to understand the full sequence of events that led to Sumana’s tragic death.