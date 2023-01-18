Bengaluru man dead as bus hits two-wheeler

A 31-year-old man died after being hit by a BMTC bus near Sumnahalli junction in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police confirmed.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Bengaluru (traffic) confirmed that a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus ran over a two-wheeler rider from the right side leading to a fatal road accident. Identified as Kuldeep Bagrecha, the victim died while he was being taken to the hospital, stated the DCP.

The DCP confirmed that the driver has been nabbed by the traffic police.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

