Bengaluru man dragged by scooter, police register case against accused

The police have registered a case against the person who allegedly dragged a 71-year-old man by a scooter across the street in Bengaluru.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media where a 71-year-old man was seen getting dragged by a scooter across the street in Bengaluru's Magadi.

The police told ANI, "The 25-year-old man who was seen dragging an elderly man behind his scooter has been identified as Saheel, a resident of Nayandahalli. He has been brought to the Govindarajanagar police station, and a case has been registered against him."

The victim has been identified as Muthappa, who is undergoing medical treatment at a hospital, the police said.

The scooter rider allegedly hit a four-wheeler, and when questioned, the scooter rider tried to escape, and the four-wheeler driver got hold of the scooter.

The accused scooter rider, however, did not stop and the four-wheeler driver was seen dragging behind the scooter, the video showed.

"The scooter rider tried to escape and dragged the four-wheeler driver from Magadi Road toll gate to Hosahalli metro station," a user alleged in a post while sharing the video on Twitter.

As the video went viral on social media, police swung into action and caught the accused scooter rider.

Officials said that the victim has been shifted to a hospital.

"The victim, a native of Vijayapur district, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Govindaraj Nagar police have apprehended the two-wheeler driver," a senior official said.

"We are further looking into the incident," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

