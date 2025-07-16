Bengaluru: Man Ends Life After Being Extorted by Cybercriminal Impersonating CBI Officer

After getting frustrated by the constant threat from cybercriminals posing as a fake CBI officers Man ends his life. This incident took place in outskirts of Bengaluru. Victim is identified as Kumara K, 48 years old and has lived in Bengaluru with his wife and eight-year-old son for more than 20 years. He is employed by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

As PTI reported, on July 15, Kumara was found dead, hanging from a coconut tree in Kelegere village, Channapatna taluk, Bengaluru South district. A suicide note revealed he was a victim of a cybercrime involving a person posing as CBI officer Vikram Goswami. The scammer threatened Kumara with arrest, extorting Rs 1.95 lakh and later ₹11 lakh from him. Facing demands for an additional Rs 2.75 lakh and fearing for his family, Kumara left his Bengaluru home on July 14, telling his wife he was going to his hometown for work.

His wife reported to the police that Kumara had been speaking daily on the phone in Hindi, and seemed scared, for the past 15 days. The MK Doddi police have registered a case under BNS Section 108 for abetment of suicide and launched an investigation.

Police stated that the method used in this crime was like the well-known digital arrest scam. In this scam, criminals pretend to be police investigators and pressure victims into staying at home under constant watch.