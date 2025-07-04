Bengaluru: Man Sets Relative’s House on Fire Over Rs 5 Lakh Loan Dispute; Incident Caught on Camera (Watch Video)

A man allegedly attempted to set fire to his relative’s house in Bengaluru’s Viveknagar area over an old financial dispute. The incident took place on the evening of July 1 and was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. The accused, identified as Subramani, was seen on camera entering the compound with a bottle of petrol. He poured the petrol near the main door and on a footwear stand before lighting it.

Bengaluru: Family Feud Over Loan Turns Violent, House Set on Fire Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces



A long-standing family dispute over a ₹5 lakh loan has escalated into an alleged murder plot in Bengaluru. Two relatives Parvati and her brother Subramani allegedly attempted to set… pic.twitter.com/UzW7tnOvNo — Pinky Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) July 4, 2025

According to the reports, Venkataramani’s relative Parvati had borrowed Rs 5 lakh around seven to eight years ago for her daughter Mahalakshmi’s wedding. Despite repeated requests, the money was never returned. The dispute escalated during a recent family wedding function, where Venkataramani once again asked Parvati to repay the loan. Enraged, Parvati allegedly conspired with her brother Subramani to harm the family. On the evening of July 1, Subramani reportedly poured petrol on the house and set it on fire.

At the time, Venkataramani and his son Mohan Das were inside the house. Hearing the shouts of neighbours, both were rescued in time. Although no lives were lost, the front part of the house and several windows were destroyed in the fire.

Following the incident, Venkataramani’s second son Satish filed a complaint at Viveknagar Police Station. A case has been registered against Subramani, Parvathi and Mahalaxmi. All three accused are currently absconding. Police are searching for them and further investigation is under way.