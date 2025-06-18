Bengaluru Man Takes Girlfriend to Goa for Marriage, Kills Her After Argument; Dumps Body in Forest

A 22-year-old man from Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Goa and dumping her body in a forest. According to police, the accused brought his girlfriend to Goa under the pretext of marriage before killing her and leaving the body in a remote area of the Molem Wildlife Sanctuary. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kevin M, a resident of North Bengaluru. The victim, Roshni Moosa M, also 22, lived in the same locality and worked at a school in Karnataka. Kevin was reportedly unemployed.

The case came to light last Monday when a local farmer discovered a woman’s body about 100 meters from a road inside the Molem Wildlife Sanctuary while collecting sprouted cashews. He immediately informed the Goa Police.

South Goa SP Tikam Singh Verma said a police team began investigating as soon as they were alerted. The body was later identified as Roshni’s. Police found multiple injuries on her body, including a deep wound on her neck believed to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon.

Investigators found a bus ticket among Roshni’s belongings, which became the first major clue. The couple had travelled from Bengaluru to Goa on a Kadamba Transport Corporation bus and had planned to stay for a day. The bus ticket was booked by Kevin.

Following this lead, police traced and arrested Kevin from Hubballi in Karnataka on Tuesday. He was brought back to Goa for questioning.

During interrogation, police said Kevin confessed to killing Roshni after an argument. The couple had arrived in Goa intending to get married, but a dispute between them reportedly led to the fatal attack. Kevin allegedly dumped her body in the forest before fleeing.

Police are still investigating why the couple got off the bus at such a deserted location.