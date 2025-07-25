Bengaluru Metro: New App Integration Aims to Cut Travel Time and Boost Public Transport Use

Auto-hailing service Namma Yatri has rolled out a new feature called Namma Transit to simplify multimodal transportation in Bengaluru. The tool aims to unify Metro services, auto-rickshaws, and other transport modes into a single app-based travel planner, making urban commuting more seamless and efficient.

Currently accessible to a limited number of users, the feature is expected to reach a broader audience in the coming week. It offers live guidance for the entire journey — from first-mile to Metro rides and final-mile connections — including platform information, real-time location tracking, and smart alerts for mode shifts or timely exits. The launch coincides with an increasing effort to promote public transport and curb the city’s notorious traffic congestion.

As part of the announcement, Namma Yatri also introduced its Mobility Blueprint 2030, which sets out ambitious goals like increasing the public transport usage share to 70%, halving travel times and emissions, and strengthening multimodal infrastructure through collaboration between the public and private sectors.

This feature debut follows Namma Yatri and Tummoc's recent win in a transport innovation challenge organized by Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), WRI, and Villgro, with the support of BMTC and BMRCL. The development supports the government's larger goal of building an open digital transport network. Powered by the Beckn protocol and integrated with the ONDC framework, Namma Transit is part of a move toward more inclusive and tech-driven urban infrastructure.

Ravishankar J., Managing Director of Namma Metro, said the initiative aims to "give back an hour to every Bengalurean." BJP MP Tejasvi Surya echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that Bengaluru's transport future relies on public transport surpassing private vehicle use.

Though designed with commuter convenience in mind, the platform's long-term impact will depend on user adoption, accuracy of real-time data, and how effectively it aligns with the city’s expanding Metro and electric vehicle networks.