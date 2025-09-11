Bengaluru Metro Row: Shivajinagar Metro Station To Be Renamed St Mary’s? Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Responds

A political row erupted in Maharashtra and Karnataka over the Bengaluru Metro station. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have promised to rename Shivajinagar Metro station in Bengaluru after St Mary. He made announcement on Monday during his speech at St Mary Basilica's annual feast, where CM promised Archbishop Peter Machado that the government would “positively consider” the request.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: On CM Siddaramaiah's proposal to name a metro station after St. Mary, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "We have just discussed it. I think there is a request. There is nothing wrong with a request. We will take up a call on that." pic.twitter.com/DVpYiNLAVd — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, backed Siddaramaiah's announcement, saying there was nothing unusual in responding to community requests. "We have just discussed it. I think there is a request. There is nothing wrong with a request. We will take up a call on that,” news agency ANI quoted Shivakumar as saying.

At the St Mary's annual event, Archbishop Peter Machado demanded funds for the renovation of the basilica and also demanded that the upcoming Shivajinagar Metro station on the Pink Line be named after St. Mary.

BJP has criticised the Congress on this issue and said that the Congress has started pro-max level politics to appease certain people.