Bengaluru Metro Train Timings on Republic Day 2025: Services to Start at 6 AM On January 26; Check Details

Bengaluru Metro train services will begin operations at 6 am on January 26 from all four terminals, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, an hour earlier than the usual 7 am, officials announced on Friday. To accommodate increased commuter demand for the Republic Day celebrations, 20 additional trips will be introduced on both the Green and Purple Lines, facilitating travel to the Lalbagh Flower Show and the special event at BIEC, Madavara.

"Passengers can travel to Lalbagh Metro Station and return using tokens, contactless smart cards, National Common Mobility Cards, and QR tickets. At Lalbagh Metro Station, BMRCL will issue flat Rs 30 paper tickets from 10 am to 8 pm for the quick movement of passengers, instead of tokens," the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement.

Paper tickets will be valid for travel from Lalbagh Metro Station to any Metro Station on the day of purchase, according to the statement. During this period, tokens will not be issued at Lalbagh Metro Station, the BMRCL announced.

