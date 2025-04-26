Bengaluru Namma Metro Update: Services to Start Early on Sunday for TCS World 10K Run; Check Timings & Other Details

Bengaluru Namma Metro Update: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Friday that metro services will start early on Sunday to help citizens participating in the 17th edition of the TCS World 10K Run. The BMRCL stated that metro trains will begin operating at 3.30 am, three and a half hours earlier than the usual start time on regular Sundays. During the extended period, trains from all four terminal stations and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station at Majestic will run at a 12-minute frequency.

BMRCL said that the early service aims to provide convenient transportation for participants and will also encourage more individuals to take part in the marathon. It added that this initiative is a step toward promoting a healthier and more connected community.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru traffic police released an advisory stating that several key roads will remain closed on Sunday from 5 am to 10 am to manage the crowd during the event. According to the reports, St John's Road from Dickenson Road to Veerapalli Street, Kamaraj Road from Cubbon Road to Dickenson Junction, and Dickenson Road from Manipal Centre Junction to Webbs Junction and Ulsoor Road to Dobhi Ghat will remain closed.

In addition, Kasturba Road from Hudson Junction to Siddalingaiah Junction, Siddalingaiah Circle to Queens Circle westbound, Queens Road, BR Ambedkar Road eastbound, Cubbon Road southbound, MG Road northbound, and internal roads within Cubbon Park will also be closed during the specified period.