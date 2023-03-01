Bengaluru: Obsessed lover stabs woman to death 16 times for refusing marriage proposal

In a spine chilling incident, from Bengaluru, 28-year-old man stabbed his 25-year-old lover as many as 16 times after she refused to marry him following opposition from her parents. The chilling murder played out soon after the woman, Leela Pavithra Nalamathi, walked out of her workplace Omega Healthcare in Murugeshpalya, East Bengaluru around 7.30 pm. Her suitor and the alleged killer, Dinakar Banala, had been waiting outside her office. The duo was in a relationship for the past five years but the family opposed their affair.

As soon as she walked out, he got into an argument with her and insisted that she marry him. When she spurned him, he pulled a knife from his trouser pocket and attacked her. He stabbed her in the neck, chest, abdomen, shoulder and other body parts. Police sources believe he stabbed her 16 times. She died on the spot. Police rushed to the crime scene soon after and arrested Banala. Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), confirmed the incident and said that the woman was stabbed more than 10 times. “We will get the exact count after the post-mortem,” he added.

