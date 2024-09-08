Bengaluru Ola Driver Row: Accused Auto Driver Spends Four Days In Jail, Shells Out 30,000 In Legal Fees

An Ola autorickshaw driver R.Muthuraj was arrested by Bengaluru police for slapping and verbally threatening a college student after she cancelled her ride on Friday. A video clip of the auto driver was recorded on the girl’s mobile phone. Later, on X this video went viral where the auto driver was verbally abusing and attempting to physically harm the girl. He was tracked by the Magadi police soon after the incident came to light.

A majority of auto users slamming him and his ilk for harassing commuters. Muthuraj has been charged under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

After this Muthuraj is behind bars this weekend apart from being forced to shell out Rs. 30k towards legal expenses for getting bail. He will be at least four days in custody before he can even think of bail. C.Mallikarjuna, additional commissioner of transport (enforcement) informed, “We will initiate action on suspending the driving license and the permit of the driver.”

"This was a rogue act. Such behaviour is unacceptable, and we decided to bring him before the court to demonstrate the gravity of the offence. His transfer to judicial custody shows the court is taking the matter seriously," a senior police officer said. Muthuraj confessed to becoming enraged over the cancellation of the ride but failed to justify his aggressive actions during questioning