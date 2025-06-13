Bengaluru Police arrest foreign woman drug peddler; seize MDMA valued at Rs 10cr

Bengaluru, June 13 Bengaluru Police have arrested a foreign woman drug peddler in the city on Saturday and seized 5.325 kilograms of banned narcotic MDMA crystal valued at around Rs 10 crore.

The accused woman has been identified as Princess. Investigations have revealed that she transported MDMA crystals, hidden inside dress materials, from Delhi to Bengaluru by bus and supplied them to local drug peddlers here.

On June 10, the sleuths of the Narcotics Control Squad of Bangalore City's Central Crime Branch (CCB) received credible information from an informant and nabbed the accused, who was involved in illegally selling banned narcotic substances.

The accused was apprehended on Rajanukunte Main Road, within the limits of Chikkajala Police Station in Bengaluru.

After questioning her, officers and staff of the Narcotics Control Squad seized 5.325 kilograms of MDMA crystal, an Apple mobile phone, 11 new churidar dress pieces, and other items. The total value of the seized items is estimated at Rs 10 crore, police said.

During interrogation, the accused woman revealed that she had arrived in Delhi on October 4, 2021, on a business visa. Later, she obtained a student visa, claiming admission to a college in Telangana, but never attended college.

She further confessed that she got involved in drug peddling to earn a large amount of money and to live a luxurious lifestyle. She also revealed that the drug peddling was conducted through a friend.

A case has been registered at the Chikkajala Police Station regarding this incident, and efforts are ongoing to trace her absconding accomplice. The investigation is in progress.

Seemant Kumar Singh, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, stated that the sleuths of the CCB and the Chikkajala police have made a significant recovery in terms of MDMA drug, valued at Rs 10 crore in the international market.

“The accused had come down to Bengaluru with the consignment. The question arises as to how such a huge quantity of banned substance reached here from such a faraway place. There may be intermediate linkages, and we are finding that out,” the Police Commissioner stated.

“The offender has claimed that she is studying in a Telangana college. But, our information suggests that her admission is not found there, and we are trying to find out why that particular college name was mentioned by the accused,” he stated.

“It is a big quantity, and it is a serious concern. The Bengaluru city police, along with other units, under the directions of the DG and IGP, are organizing a huge rally, seminar, and workshops all over the city on June 26 to create awareness regarding drug abuse,” he said.

“We have a clear-cut policy of fighting against drugs. An all-out campaign will be undertaken to ensure that drugs, at all levels – small or bigger – are not allowed in the city. In this connection, we will have a big function. If awareness is created, we will get more information,” Police Commissioner Singh stated.

