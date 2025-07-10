Bengaluru: Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Raping 14-year-old Girl In Tavarekere Village

Police have arrested 25-year-old man for allegedly raping and murdering 14-year-old girl in Tavarekere area in outskirts of Bengaluru. Suspect identified as Yellappa is a carpenter by profession knew the victim's family who had migrated to the state capital from Koppal district in north Karnataka 18 months ago back.

As reported by HT On Wednesday July 9 accused came to victim family when no one else was at home - her parents and elder brother were at work and a younger brother in school and assaulted her. Before leaving, he also hit the girl on her face with a gas cylinder. The girl’s elder brother found her greviously injured when he came home for lunch.

Ramanagara superintendent of police (SP) R. Srinivas Gowda said that, “Yellappa had been observing the girl for many days. The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday. Under the influence of ganja, he committed the crime and was arrested at night based on CCTV footage. A case was registered at the Tavarekere police station and investigation is on.”