Bengaluru police warn against spreading false news amid 'Operation Sindoor' developments

Bengaluru, May 9 Bengaluru police have issued a strict warning that action will be taken against those spreading false news, suggesting the escalation of war between India and Pakistan in the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Speaking at the monthly parade event on Friday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand stated that significant developments have taken place along the border.

In this context, strict instructions have been issued to implement security measures across the city.

"All police personnel are aware of the situation at the border, and they must act cautiously and help calm any public panic. Measures must be taken to prevent the circulation of false information," he said.

Commissioner B. Dayananda emphasised the need to provide the public with accurate information. He instructed officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to remain vigilant. He also stressed the importance of strictly following directions issued by both the central and state governments.

Additionally, he highlighted the need to raise public awareness about mock drills as part of preparedness measures.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that the Karnataka Cabinet meeting, scheduled to be held on Friday, will primarily focus on security concerns and the implementation of additional safety measures in the state, in light of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara is expected to brief Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the current situation.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, authorities at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a premier Indian public sector aerospace and Defence company based in Bengaluru, have declared a high alert. According to sources, leave of all staff has been cancelled, and employees have been instructed to be prepared for overtime work.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Thursday that the government has sounded an alert at all places across the state in the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor'.

CM Siddaramaiah said, “Including the reservoirs, we have sounded an alert at all places because there is a possibility that anything could happen. Hence, we have taken precautionary measures.”

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had clarified that Karnataka has adequate security personnel and there is no shortage of forces to ensure monitoring and vigilance at key installations across the state.

He said, “The state has the required security personnel. We have not reduced the existing force; the number remains the same. There is a proposal for additional recruitment, and the recruitment process is ongoing.”

