Bengaluru potholes can enter Guinness records, mocks BJP leader R. Ashoka

Bengaluru, Oct 27 Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging that the condition of roads in Bengaluru and across the state has become so bad that potholes could “qualify for a Guinness record”.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Ashoka claimed that at least 12 people have lost their lives in pothole-related accidents. “Potholes have turned into death traps. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar goes around the city wearing cooling glasses, so he doesn’t see them. People are saying they will stop paying taxes and fill potholes on their own,” he remarked.

Accusing the government of neglecting road development, Ashoka questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s directive to take up a single layer of asphalting. “Where will the government bring Rs 4,000–5,000 crore from? Librarians and anganwadi workers have not even received their salaries. BBMP is headless and tenders are not being processed. That is why we will cancel the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) in the future,” he said.

Opposing the proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru, Ashoka alleged that the government plans to acquire five to six acres of Lalbagh, which he described as the “lungs of the city”. “You cannot dig a tunnel in a historic park. It will damage groundwater. The Kempegowda tower is there — tomorrow they might even pull it down. The government must listen to scientists and environmentalists,” he said.

He further claimed the tunnel project would meet the same fate as the Ettinahole project. “No matter how much funds are allocated, it cannot be implemented. The same money can be used to expand the metro,” he suggested, warning that Shivakumar “should not become the villain of Bengaluru”.

Ashoka also attacked the government over compensation for rain-hit farmers, saying no relief has been paid and crops such as soybean, sunflower, urad, horse gram and onions should be procured immediately.

Slamming the state’s financial management, he said only 30 per cent of the 2025–26 budgeted funds have been utilised so far. “In the RDPR department, only 11.02 per cent of funds have been used, in IT-BT only 10.86 per cent, in animal husbandry 44 per cent and in revenue 46 per cent. Minister Priyank Kharge, who criticises the RSS, has the worst record in his departments,” he alleged.

He also accused the government of creating a “money-collection scheme” through A Khata transfer charges. “Those who already have sites are being forced to pay again. People should be cautious,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing debate on leadership within the Congress, Ashoka reiterated that a change of Chief Minister is “certain”. “When I warned of a revolution in November, they criticised me. Now Congress leaders themselves are speaking about it,” he said.

