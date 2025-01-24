Bengaluru Power Cut News: BESCOM Maintenance to Cause Outages on January 25, 27, and 28 – Check Affected Areas

Bengaluru will face significant power outages on January 25, 27, and 28 due to scheduled maintenance by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). These interruptions are necessary for emergency maintenance at several 66/11KV substations operated by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Residents in affected areas should prepare for these outages and make necessary arrangements.

Power Outage Schedule for Bengaluru:

January 25 (Saturday): Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Affected Areas: EcoWorld Campus, Marriott Hotel, Devarabeesanahalli, Vajram Apartment, Doddakannehalli Road, Gear School Road, Adarsh, Sai Shruti, Sterling Ascentia, Samvi, J.V. Hotel, and nearby locations.

January 27 (Monday) Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Affected Areas: St. John’s Wood Apartment & Hospital, Tavarekere, Accenture, Oracle, Christ College, BTM Layout, Majestic Apartment, Suddagunte Palya, BG Road, Gurappan Layout, Exa, Axis Bhavan, and surrounding areas.

January 28 (Tuesday) Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Affected Areas: UB City, ITC Hotel, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, JC Road, Shantinagar, KH Road, Wilson Garden, Richmond Circle, Residency Road, Sudhamanagar, Lalbagh Road, and nearby locations.

BESCOM advises residents to charge essential devices, arrange for alternative work or study plans, and secure backup power for critical medical equipment. This notice is provided to help minimize inconvenience and ensure readiness.