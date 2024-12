Bengaluru Power Cut: No Electricity in Several Parts of City on December 21; Check Affected Areas and Timings Here

Bengaluru Power Cut: Several regions in Bengaluru will experience power outages on Saturday, December 21, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) carries out emergency maintenance work at various centres under the jurisdiction of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).

The power cuts will occur at different times across several localities to ensure smooth maintenance operations. BESCOM has advised residents to plan their day accordingly to minimise inconvenience.

The following areas will be affected by the power cuts:

Power Cut Timing: 10.00 AM to 4.00 PM (6 hours)

Challakere Road Surrounding, Industrial Area Surroundings

Kamanabavi Badavane, Jogimatti Road, Kote Road Surroundings

ZP Office Surrounding Areas, Teachers Colony, IUDP Layout Area

DS Halli, Kunchignahall, Ingaldhall, Ingaladhal Lambani Hatti, Kennedelau & Surrounding Areas

Inhalli, Seebara, Inhalli Kurubarahatti, Siddavanadurga Surrounding Areas

Madanayakanahalli, Yelaverthy Surrounding Areas

Kallahalli, Dyamavanhalli, Topuramalige, DK Hatti Surrounding Areas

Konanuru, Alghatta, Chikkenhalli

Alagavai, Halavudara, Obalapura, Siddapura, D. Madakaripura, Doddiganal

DCM Layout, Shakthi Nagara, Banashankari Temple, Rajendra Badavane

PB Road, Shivappayya Circle, Siddamma Park, KSRTC Bus Stand & Surrounding Areas

SS Layout A Block, SS Mall, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Lakshmi Floor Mill, Siddaveerappa Badavane, Kuvempu Nagara, Mavina Topu, GH-Park & Surrounding Areas

SJM Nagara, SMK Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara, and Other Areas, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, SP Office, RTO Office, SMK Nagara

APMC A, B, C, and D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekarappa Nagara, KB Nagara, Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Show Room

Power Cut Timing: 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM (7 hours)

Bramhasandragollarahatti, Kappenahally, Jodidevarahally, Chinnenahallybore, Kalenhally, Sunvick Factory Nearby

Doddaagrahara, Chikkaagrahara, Kanchiganahalli, Kenchappanahalli

Power Cut Timing: 10.30 AM to 4.00 PM (5 hours, 30 minutes)

Mugabla, M Hosahalli, Kembadiganahalli

Power Cut Timing: 11.00 AM to 4.00 PM (5 hours)

Rayasandra, Choodasandra, GR Homes

BESCOM has urged residents to stay informed about the timing of the power outages and prepare for the disruptions accordingly.