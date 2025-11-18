Bengaluru: President of Republic of Fiji attends One World, One Family World Cultural Festival 2025

Sathya Sai Grama (Karnataka), Nov 18 Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu, the 7th President of the Republic of Fiji, and Madam Emily Lalabalavu, the First Lady of Fiji, attended the 93rd day of the One World One Family World Cultural Festival 2025 at the Sathya Sai Grama, Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur district.

The official statement released on Tuesday stated, "The day celebrated the culture, reverence, and fraternity of Fiji and seven South Pacific island nations, reflecting the deep and enduring friendship between India and Fiji."

The event marked the culmination of 100 countries uniting at the festival under the universal message of One World One Family, embodying the values of oneness, unity, faith, and shared humanity. His Excellency described the gathering at Sathya Sai Grama as an unprecedented expression of harmony, love, and service, an example of what the world needs today, the statement said.

The President extended his deep appreciation for the humanitarian initiatives being carried out in India and through the Sai Prema Foundation and the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Fiji. Since 2016, these efforts have transformed lives through 421 free paediatric cardiac surgeries, the serving of 4.59 million meals, and free heart screenings and medical services benefitting over 150,000 people, he said.

Speaking of the “de-commercialisation of healthcare,” he observed that the model established at Sathya Sai Grama of completely free, compassionate, and world-class healthcare, represents one of the greatest services to humanity. He noted that what is happening in Muddenahalli is truly unprecedented and could serve as a model for developing nations, capable of uplifting millions of lives.

He also reaffirmed the Fijian government’s firm commitment to the Mission’s work, assuring that whatever support Sadguru Madhusudan Sai required, the government of Fiji would extend its fullest cooperation. He emphasised that the collaboration between Fiji and the One World One Family Mission would continue for the benefit of the people of Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

Expressing gratitude, Sadguru Madhusudan Sai reaffirmed that the Mission remains committed to serving the people of Fiji, the Pacific islands, and the world at large, reiterating that One World One Family is not merely a statement but a living reality demonstrated through collective action.

The day’s proceedings featured a traditional 'iTaukei' ceremonial welcome and a captivating cultural performance by Fiji’s Primanavia Group, celebrating the lasting bond and shared heritage between India and Fiji.

President of the Republic of Fiji will remain in India at Sathya Sai Grama till November 23 to participate in the 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

