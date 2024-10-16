Bengaluru Rains: Deputy CM D K Shivakumar Urges Precautions, Assures Government Preparedness

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar urged residents to take necessary precautions amid the ongoing heavy rains in the city, stating the government's readiness to handle the situation. He assured the public that the government possesses the "strength" to address the challenges arising from the rainfall and to resolve any related issues.

"I appeal to citizens to take necessary precautions in the wake of the rains. There might be some traffic issues today," Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said.

He stated that he would assess the situation in the evening with police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the fire department, and other relevant officials. The continuous rain on Tuesday disrupted daily life in central and southern Karnataka, including the state capital, Bengaluru, where numerous areas experienced waterlogging and traffic congestion.

Responding to opposition parties that criticized the government regarding the rain-related situation, Shivakumar stated, "You are spoiling your state's pride. Can anyone advise nature (and stop the rain)?" "Let there be rain. There is a cyclone and we will manage the situation even if there are more rains, no issues. The government and the citizens have the strength to manage the situation. We will set things right, no issues, we will do it at the earliest," he added.

