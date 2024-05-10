Bengaluru Rains: Flight Services Disrupted Due to Heavy Downpour at Kempegowda International Airport

Flight services in Bengaluru were severely affected by heavy overnight rain, according to officials at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday. Numerous flights, including international passenger ones, were diverted as a result.

"Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds rendered the airport inaccessible for landing between 9.35 pm and 10.29 pm, leading to diversion of flights," a BIAL official said in a statement.

On Thursday, 13 domestic flights, three international passenger flights, and one international cargo flight were redirected to Chennai, he noted. The combination of heavy rain and strong winds resulted in the collapse of numerous trees across various areas of the city, including Jayanagar, Nrupathunga Nagar, and RR Nagar.

The rainfall also provided much-needed relief to Bengaluru residents from the scorching summer heat, a phenomenon not experienced for many decades. Over the past four days, the city has been consistently receiving rain. The India Meteorological Department reported that Bengaluru city received 14 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period up to 8:30 am on Friday.

It said in a statement the maximum and minimum temperature of the city stood at 33 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 24 hours.