Bengaluru Rains: Schools and Anganwadi Centres Closed; Work-from-Home Advisory Issued Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Schools and Anganwadi centers in the Bengaluru Urban district were closed on Wednesday due to a forecast of heavy rainfall. Over the last 24 hours, the city recorded 23.6 mm of rain, and the India Meteorological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with a high likelihood of moderate rain and thundershowers, along with the possibility of heavy downpours at times.

The Karnataka government has advised information technology, biotechnology, electronics, and private companies to allow their employees to work from home on Wednesday.

"In light of the yellow alert and anticipated bad weather, we prioritise safety and well-being of employees working in IT, BT and private companies," the advisory issued by the Department of IT-BT and Electronics said.

