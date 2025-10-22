Bengaluru: Rape complaint lodged against police Inspector

Bengaluru, Oct 22 A 36-year-old woman has filed a rape complaint against D.J. Halli Police Inspector H.B. Sunil on Wednesday with Karnataka DGP and IGP M.A. Saleem, seeking legal action against him. The woman, belonging to a minority community, has alleged that Inspector Sunil committed the crime after promising to marry her.

The complainant has also stated that the accused has been issuing life threats and blackmailing her with private videos.

Speaking to the media, the victim said, “I had gone to the D.J. Halli police station in Bengaluru one-and-a-half years ago. Inspector Sunil attended to my complaint and assured me that I would get my money back soon. He also informed Assistant Sub-Inspector Prakash about the case. I could not get along with officer Prakash, so I requested the Inspector to assign another officer. The accused agreed, and later we became close.”

“We started exchanging messages and pleasantries, and he asked about my background. I told him that many years ago I was in love with someone, and after that breakup, I had not thought about marriage,” she said.

The victim further stated, “He promised to marry me through a registered marriage and also asked me to look for a house for us in the police station area. A month after we got to know each other, he told me that his wife was not at home and invited me to his house. He sent me the location, and when I went there, he had arranged liquor and a small party. He asked me not to look for any other partner and said that we would be together and cheated me.”

In her complaint, the victim stated, “During our first meeting, he took my personal number. The next day, he saw my phone status and sent me a nice message. I replied with a ‘thank you’. After that, he kept texting me continuously. Although I was reluctant, I replied to his messages. He started inviting me to drink and party. He sent me his house location again, saying his wife had gone out for 10 days. I took a cab and went to his place.”

“He forced me to drink, took me to his bedroom, and had physical relations with me. Around 5 a.m., he booked a cab and sent me home. Later, in the month of February, Sunil asked me to come to a hotel opposite Manyata Tech Park. I went there in an auto. Inside the room, he made me drink alcohol and again had physical relations with me. He was in his police uniform when I met him in the hotel,” she alleged.

“Since I needed his help to resolve my complaint, I agreed to whatever he said. He used to message me every day and make video calls,” she added.

“During this period, he promised to open a beauty parlour in my name, buy me a flat worth Rs 50 to 60 lakh, and marry me. Later, he went to Belagavi on duty but continued to call, text, and video call me. After returning, he asked me to come to his flat located on the 14th floor,” she stated.

“A few days later, I reminded him that he was not keeping his promises. He neither married me nor bought a flat or set up a parlour for me. Instead, he was just using me as he wished. The accused threatened me with life if I disclose the matter,” she said in her complaint.

The victim has also attached screen shots of conversations between her and the accused Inspector.

