Bengaluru: Rapido driver held for sexually harassing woman software professional

Bengaluru, Jan 10 A Rapido bike taxi rider was arrested on Saturday on the charges of harassing a woman software professional in Bengaluru.

The 29-year-old woman, who works with a software company as manager, had booked a Rapido bike taxi to commute from her residence to Manayata Tech Park on Wednesday.

During the journey, the rider, identified as Vivek, allegedly misbehaved with her.

When the woman objected to his behaviour, the accused touched her inappropriately.

When the woman questioned his actions, the accused allegedly abused her verbally and shouted at her.

The woman raised an alarm and immediately alerted the local traffic police, who in turn informed Hoysala patrolling squad.

The victim later lodged a written complaint with the police.

The police have arrested the accused at his residence and launched an investigation.

The police stated that the accused confessed to the crime and told investigators that he had touched her inappropriately.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Last year, a 20-year-old woman alleged that a Rapido driver, identified as Lokesh (28), attempted to touch her inappropriately repeatedly during a ride from Church Street to Sudhamanagar.

The woman, a cabin crew trainee, shared her ordeal on Instagram, stating that despite her pleas to him to stop, the driver continued his actions.

Being new to the city, she was afraid to ask him to stop the bike mid-journey. After reaching her destination, she was in tears, and a passerby confronted the driver. The driver initially apologised but then allegedly made a threatening gesture before leaving.

The Bengaluru City Police took note of the viral social media post, contacted the victim, and registered an FIR.

Police tracked the accused using the ride details, arrested him, and charged him with sexual harassment under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

