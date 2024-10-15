Bengaluru School Holiday: Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed on October 16 Due to Heavy Rains

Bengaluru, Karnataka October 14, 2024): All schools and colleges in the Bengaluru will remain closed on Wednesday, October 16 due to intense rainfall that has left parts of the city flooded.

Karnataka: Given the heavy rain warning issued by the Meteorological Department, the Bengaluru Urban District Collector has declared a holiday for Anganwadi, primary and high schools tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/49XPp8mQDE — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

Bengaluru Urban district collector Jagadeesha announced that both government and private educational institutions will not hold classes tomorrow.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an orange alert for Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall starting from tomorrow. Schools had just reopened after the Dasara break, and reports indicate that some teachers have been asked to conduct online classes for students in higher sections. Companies have also been advised to allow employees the option of working from home.

Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for updates regarding the holiday and any further announcements.

The decision comes as Bengaluru has experienced incessant rain since October 14, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas.

The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in Bengaluru for the next three days, which has led to a yellow alert for heavy rain in 13 districts across the state. The affected districts include Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu.

Additionally, heavy rains are expected in the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada, with thunderstorms forecasted for these regions. Uttara Kannada is likely to experience moderate rainfall, according to weather experts.

(With inputs from Agencies)