Bengaluru Sees 1.26% Decline in Fatal Accidents in 2024, Reports Traffic Police

Bengaluru Traffic Police announced on Wednesday that their ongoing efforts have resulted in a 1.26% decrease in fatal accidents and a 1.90% reduction in deaths due to accidents in 2024, compared to the previous year. The city also saw a notable 4.57% decline in non-fatal accidents, contributing to an overall 3.97% drop in total accidents.

In 2024, Bengaluru recorded 4,784 accident cases, of which 871 were fatal and 3,913 were non-fatal. The incidents led to 893 fatalities and 4,052 injuries. However, the data also showed a modest 3.34% rise in self-accident cases, with 210 such incidents resulting in the deaths of 212 individuals.

"In 2024, concrete measures were taken to identify and rectify black spots in Bengaluru city, particularly those pertaining to pedestrian accidents. Efforts have paid off and there has been a significant reduction in pedestrian deaths in 2024, with a reduction of 23.17 per cent compared to 2023," the police said.

The data revealed that a total of 82,86,561 cases were registered for various traffic violations in 2024, with a total fine amount of Rs 80.90 crore collected. The analysis also highlighted an increase in drunk driving cases, with 23,574 cases registered in 2024 compared to 7,053 cases in 2023. Additionally, the traffic police established 54 green corridors for medical emergencies last year, according to the data.

