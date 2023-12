Bengaluru set to face significant power cuts this week

Bengaluru is set to experience significant power interruptions this week, spanning from Tuesday to Thursday. The anticipated power cuts are due to scheduled maintenance and repair activities by the power supply company BESCOM and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). This includes a range of tasks, such as clearance, renovation, modernization, DTC structure maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work, and underground cable damage rectification.

The scheduled power outages will occur from 10 am to 5 pm, with the possibility of some tasks being completed ahead of schedule. Here is a breakdown of the affected areas for each day:

December 19, Tuesday

Vidhana Soudha, Ganesh Temple RMU, Miller Road, Jayamahal, MK Street, Cunningham Road, Kemp Road, Benson Town, Spencer Road, S.G. Road, R.M.Z. Millenia, B&LC Hospital, Chikkabazar Road, Geneva House, Thimmaiah Road, Tasker Town, PG Halli, Hains Road, Chandraiah, Muneshwara Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Hirekogaluru, Somanahalli, Belliganudu, Doddamallapura, Chikkakogallu, Geddalahatti, Mangenahalli, Bheemanare, Thanigere, Uppanayakanahalli, Maradi, Kakanuru, Santhebennur, Aralikatte, Dodderikatte, Kulenuru, Shivakulenuru, Kondadahalli, Chikkoda, Hirehalli Industrial Area, Hirehalli, B M Palya, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, Sannappana Palya, Sangapura, Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Bandihalli, and Kolihalli.

December 20, Wednesday

Angavikala Ashakirana Trust, SS Layout A Block, Basavanagudi, SS Mall, Glass House Area, Shamanur Road, Lakshmi Floor Mill, Siddaveerappa Badavane, Kuvempu Nagara, Mavina Topu, GH - Park, Global Mall, Sobha Indraprastha Apartment, Okalipuram, Bevinhalli, Nandihalli, Bahadurghatta, and Kogunde.

December 21, Thursday

Mouneshwara Badavane, Jayanagara, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara, MB Keri, Chaluvadi Keri, Manjunath Nagar, Thimmaiah Road, Bhovi Colony, Mahaganapati Nagar, Pushpanjali Apartment, Shivanahalli Park, Adarsha Nagar, Adarsha Layout, Unix Colony, Indira Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, 3rd Stage 1st Block, Toyota Show Room, Esteem Classic Apartment, Lumos Apartment, Igoor, Lingadahalli, and Oddinahalli.