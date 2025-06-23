Bengaluru Shocker: Drugged Gang Molests Woman; Neighbors Attacked After Rescue Attempt

A harrowing incident unfolded on June 22 in Renuka Yellamma Layout, where a woman was allegedly molested by a group of 5-6 men under the influence of drugs. The terrifying ordeal took a turn when courageous locals intervened, helping the woman escape her assailants. However, the situation quickly escalated. The same accused individuals then attacked the neighbors who had come to the woman's aid. Police have registered cases in connection with the incident and are actively investigating the matter. The incident occurred around 4 pm yesterday in southern Bengaluru, near Renuka Yellamma Layout, near Mailasandra in Anekal taluk, about 30-40 km from Bengaluru’s central business area.

According to the survivor, she had just stepped out to buy groceries when she saw a group of 4–5 drunk men fighting on the road, in an area which comes under the Bannerghatta Police Station limits. As she walked past them, they allegedly started making lewd remarks, tried to touch her, and surrounded her. “They were drunk, had smoked ganja, and came to harm me,” she said. “When I resisted, they hit me. I hit one of them back with my leg in defence.” She added that nearby residents came to her aid, but the group assaulted them as well. “They live behind my house. I don’t know them, I’ve only lived here for a week,” she said.

She managed to escape with the help of local residents. However, the group reportedly returned later and created a ruckus in the locality. They allegedly attacked the same locals who had come to her aid. She said the accused later followed her to her gate and continued threatening her. While she filed a complaint on the same night, she alleged that no arrests have been made so far. “The boy who hit me is in the hospital now. He got injured hitting the gate and has filed a case on us,” she said. The assault and harassment were caught on CCTV cameras. The case is currently under investigation by the Bannerghatta Police. Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.“The accused, who was in an inebriated state, assaulted the girl. A counter-complaint has also been filed by the accused, alleging that a gym trainer known to the victim assaulted them after the incident,” the SP said, adding that others present had tried to stop the accused. “We are investigating both sets of allegations.”