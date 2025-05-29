Bengaluru Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife With Dumbbell, Dies by Suicide

A disturbing incident took place in Bengaluru where a 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife using dumbbell before taking his own life on Tuesday, 27 May. The bodies of Basavachari (48) and his wife (36) were discovered by their son, who had returned from school. According to reports couple in Vijayapura town was found dead in their rented home after a dispute. Their son discovered their bodies upon returning from school and alerted the police. The couple is survived by their two sons, aged 14 and 12.

Police discovered the woman's body in the bedroom with severe head injuries and blood throughout the room—on the bedding, flooring, and walls. A dumbbell, believed to be the weapon used against her, was found on the bed. The man died by suicide, having hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

Investigators believe that after the children left for school at 9 am, the couple had another altercation. It is suspected that in a fit of rage, Basavachari struck his wife with the dumbbell, then took his own life upon realising she had died. The case remains under investigation.