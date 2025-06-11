Bengaluru Shocker: Man Arrested for Forcibly Kissing Women In Public; Blames Porn for His Actions

Forcibly hugging or kissing women without their consent is a crime, and a highly disturbing case has emerged from Bengaluru. Police have arrested a young man for allegedly molesting women in public by forcibly hugging and kissing them. This individual, identified as Nadeem, is also being referred to as the 'Psycho Kisser,' and his actions had created an atmosphere of fear in the city.

Recently, Nadeem forcibly hugged and kissed two women in the Pulakeshi Nagar area. Subsequently, he also kissed a girl standing near a momo shop before fleeing. Furthermore, on June 6, he reportedly stalked a woman in a park, hugged her, and forcibly kissed her lips. He then targeted another woman in the same park. After the victim lodged a complaint at the Pulakeshi Nagar Police Station, police began searching for Nadeem. He was finally arrested in Banaswadi. He is currently in the custody of Pulakeshi Nagar police, and an investigation is underway. It has been revealed that Nadeem had been arrested by the police before for similar acts.

Shocking Revelation!

During police interrogation, Nadeem made a shocking disclosure: he used to watch a large number of pornographic films, and it was from these that he got the idea of harassing women in public by forcibly hugging and kissing them. Notably, it has also come to light that Nadeem worked for a software company but had quit his job a few months ago.



