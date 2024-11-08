Bengaluru Shocker: Mother Accidentally Kills 1-Month-Old Baby Girl and Hides Body In Water Tank

In a shocking incident in Iggalur village near Bengaluru, a mother filed a missing complaint after her one-month-old daughter was found dead in an overhead water tank. According to reports, the infant, who had gone missing from home, was later discovered in the overhead water tank of the house. Initially, a murder case was filed based on the mother’s complaint, but after a detailed probe, police concluded that the death was not deliberate, the report added.

The Surya City police conducted a thorough investigation and discovered that the mother had administered some medicine to the baby, which caused the infant to froth at the mouth before eventually dying. Fearing her husband's reaction, the mother reportedly panicked and hid the baby’s body in the water tank, fabricating a story of the baby’s disappearance.

The mother had initially claimed that when she went to the washroom and returned, she found the baby missing. She also stated that she searched the house and its surroundings but was unable to locate the child. After extensive questioning, the mother, Harshita, allegedly confessed to the incident. Harshita, a science graduate, married Manu, a cab driver, in 2023, as reported by the The Hindu. During investigations, the neighbours told police that Manu and Harshita faced significant opposition to their marriage as they belonged to different castes. Police are now awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports to confirm the details of the confession. The investigation is ongoing.